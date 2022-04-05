Macron Still Ready to Mediate Talks Between Russia and Ukraine - French Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

French President Emmanuel Macron is still ready to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, but no new conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned yet, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is still ready to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, but no new conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned yet, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

"Yes, but no new conversations are planned yet," Beaune told the RFI radio station when asked whether Macron is still ready to act as an intermediary between Moscow and Kiev and talk to Putin.

The communications channel should always remain open, the diplomat added.

