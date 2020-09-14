Macron Stresses Need for Following Libyan Arms Embargo in Conversation With Putin - Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the situation in Libya during a phone conversation, with the former emphasizing the need to maintain the arms embargo and the facilitation of the political process in the country, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.

In 2011, the UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Libya, prohibiting arms supplies to and from the country.

"The president stressed the necessity of everyone following the arms embargo, facilitate the political process and involve countries adjacent to Libya to implement the results of the Berlin conference," the palace said in a statement.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war.

Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj, assisted by Turkey.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.

In late March, the EU launched an initiative to prevent arms smuggling to Libya via the Mediterranean.