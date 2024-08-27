Macron Struggles To Launch Fresh Talks On French Government
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron faced an uphill battle Tuesday seeking fresh talks over a new government in France, with the political left refusing to take part after he rejected their candidate for prime minister.
More than seven weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary election which cost his allies their relative majority, Macron has still not named a new prime minister to take over from the current caretaker administration.
Left-wing coalition the New Popular Front (NFP) emerged from the vote as the largest bloc, but well short of an absolute majority.
In the 577-seat National Assembly, the NFP has over 190 seats, followed by Macron's centrist alliance at around 160 and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally at 140.
The NFP have nevertheless demanded that the president pick their candidate Lucie Castets, a 37-year-old economist with a history of left-wing activism.
But late Monday, Macron ruled out naming a left-wing government, saying it would be a "threat to institutional stability".
Instead, he called on "all political leaders to rise to the occasion by demonstrating a spirit of responsibility".
Macron's office said that it would be pointless to name a NFP government as it would immediately be rejected by a no-confidence vote in parliament.
The president called on the socialists, ecologists and communists in the leftist alliance to "cooperate with other political forces", in an apparent attempt to lure the more moderate members of the coalition away from LFI.
But on Tuesday, Socialist party boss Oliver Faure refused Macron's overture, saying he would "not be an accomplice to a parody of democracy".
Socialist deputies would back a no-confidence motion against any government that was not put forward by the NFP, he said, accusing the president of seeking to "prolong Macronism" despite losing the National Assembly election.
