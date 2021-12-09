Macron suggests EU measure to combat imports from deforested areas

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France would propose a new EU mechanism to prevent imports of agricultural products from deforested areas when Paris takes over the European Union's rotating presidency next year

Paris, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France would propose a new EU mechanism to prevent imports of agricultural products from deforested areas when Paris takes over the European Union's rotating presidency next year.

"We will also advance negotiations on the creation of a European instrument to fight against imported deforestation which will aim to ban imports to the European Union of soja, beef, palm oil, cacao and coffee when they have contributed to deforestation," Macron told a press conference.