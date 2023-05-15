Macron Suggests Lowering Taxes for Middle Class

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested lowering duties on middle-class taxpayers and businesses in an interview with L'Opinion daily published Sunday.

"We must continue the trajectory of lowering taxes on our middle class," the centrist president said, referring to those with incomes of 1,500-2,500 Euros ($1,600-2,700).

Macron said this would encourage people to stay on the job market despite steep tax raises of the past years. He said state support for lower-income households had increased, while the middle class had been left in the lurch.