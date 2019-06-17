Macron Suggests Normandy Four Leaders Meeting Must Be Well-Prepared to Be Useful

The coming weeks will show how a meeting in Normandy Four format including France, Russia, Ukraine and Germany can be made possible, but a meeting of the four leaders would have to be well-prepared to be useful, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday

"It is clear that after the dialogue we had today we do not have all the answers. But we can see preliminary conditions emerging that can help energize [Minsk process]. There is the issue of prisoners, the issue of a ceasefire ... The thing to do is to see how the dynamic in the coming weeks can change to allow on one side and on another one to have a useful meeting, which would let one envisage advances," Macron told a press conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron said he had discussed this with Zelenskyy.

"And based on elements and gestures that the parties are ready to make in line with the Minsk agreements, we could envisage a meeting in Normandy format. There are several types of meetings. Obviously, our advisers, our ministers can meet. For my part, I believe that if we meet as the leaders of the state, of the governments, then this meeting should be useful, so it should be duly prepared. And we have to be sure that the actions on both sides are conceivable," Macron went on to add.