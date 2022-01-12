UrduPoint.com

Macron Suggests System Of Accountability For Influencers, Foreign Media In France

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Macron Suggests System of Accountability For Influencers, Foreign Media in France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the scope of responsibility must be built up for those who produce and disseminate information in the country including foreign media, and the ways to protect the information space should also be developed.

"Journalists and authors of publications by profession, by ethics, under the law ... are responsible ... can be held accountable for what they write by courts. And this (rule) must be the same for everyone who produces and disseminates information: digital platforms, those dubbed influencers, citizens who sometimes take a significant place in public discussions on new platforms... They must have a scope of responsibility that needs to be built up," Macron said.

The French leader stressed that foreign media accredited to operate in France must have the same scope of responsibility. Local legislation, according to Macron, sometimes enable propagandists financed by foreign authoritarian regimes to disseminate information and take part in debates as journalists.

"Therefore, we have a collective responsibility to protect the public space where free and various information is distributed... This requires that the scope of responsibility is clarified and strengthened, taking into account these new actors," Macron said.

The president also mentioned ways of protecting the information space, citing foreign countries who meddle and use many freedoms provided by France. However, those countries quite often do not let journalists work on their territories, according to Macron. He suggested that the processes and mechanisms be developed to "identify trustworthy media."

In late December, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that Paris did not change its position regarding the RT media outlet, activities of which are restricted in France, after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart. Journalists of the Russian news agencies Sputnik and RT were subjected to discrimination in Europe including France, where they were not allowed into government briefings and other events.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Paris Vladimir Putin Same December Media Government

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

1 hour ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

1 hour ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

1 hour ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

2 hours ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

2 hours ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.