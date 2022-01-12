Macron Suggests System of Accountability For Influencers, Foreign Media in France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the scope of responsibility must be built up for those who produce and disseminate information in the country including foreign media, and the ways to protect the information space should also be developed.

"Journalists and authors of publications by profession, by ethics, under the law ... are responsible ... can be held accountable for what they write by courts. And this (rule) must be the same for everyone who produces and disseminates information: digital platforms, those dubbed influencers, citizens who sometimes take a significant place in public discussions on new platforms... They must have a scope of responsibility that needs to be built up," Macron said.

The French leader stressed that foreign media accredited to operate in France must have the same scope of responsibility. Local legislation, according to Macron, sometimes enable propagandists financed by foreign authoritarian regimes to disseminate information and take part in debates as journalists.

"Therefore, we have a collective responsibility to protect the public space where free and various information is distributed... This requires that the scope of responsibility is clarified and strengthened, taking into account these new actors," Macron said.

The president also mentioned ways of protecting the information space, citing foreign countries who meddle and use many freedoms provided by France. However, those countries quite often do not let journalists work on their territories, according to Macron. He suggested that the processes and mechanisms be developed to "identify trustworthy media."

In late December, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that Paris did not change its position regarding the RT media outlet, activities of which are restricted in France, after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart. Journalists of the Russian news agencies Sputnik and RT were subjected to discrimination in Europe including France, where they were not allowed into government briefings and other events.