Macron Suggests to Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was hoping to have a discussion on Ukraine

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Japan.

"I am glad that we have an opportunity to exchange opinions, first of all, regarding bilateral issues, to which we have added some new energy since your visit to Versailles, then my visit to St. Petersburg. There are things that we should and can improve, which we will do in the coming weeks .

.. Our foreign and defense ministers will have a chance to have an important meeting in several weeks. And this is also an opportunity to talk about regional issues. We are members of the UN Security Council, and I think it is important to be able to discuss ... the situation in Ukraine, which we follow within the framework of Minsk agreements and our advisers will meet in Normandy Format in July, the situation in Iran, obviously, and the situation in Syria," Macron said.