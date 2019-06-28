UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Suggests To Putin To Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:31 PM

Macron Suggests to Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was hoping to have a discussion on Ukraine, Syria, Iran

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he was hoping to have a discussion on Ukraine, Syria, Iran.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Japan.

"I am glad that we have an opportunity to exchange opinions, first of all, regarding bilateral issues, to which we have added some new energy since your visit to Versailles, then my visit to St. Petersburg. There are things that we should and can improve, which we will do in the coming weeks .

.. Our foreign and defense ministers will have a chance to have an important meeting in several weeks. And this is also an opportunity to talk about regional issues. We are members of the UN Security Council, and I think it is important to be able to discuss ... the situation in Ukraine, which we follow within the framework of Minsk agreements and our advisers will meet in Normandy Format in July, the situation in Iran, obviously, and the situation in Syria," Macron said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Exchange Ukraine Iran Russia Visit Minsk Versailles Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Japan July All

Recent Stories

Notorious French 'doctor' who killed family releas ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Had 'Very Good Meeting' With Putin at G ..

2 minutes ago

Civil Society welcomes district Judiciary in Bajau ..

2 minutes ago

VIS maintains IFS rating of AICL

2 minutes ago

Zeeshan Zeb wins KP Inter-District Squash Champion ..

9 minutes ago

Excise Deptt. seals a factory, recovers Rs17.5mn

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.