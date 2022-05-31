UrduPoint.com

Macron Suggests To Putin UN Resolution To End Odessa Blockade

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Vladimir Putin to end Russia's blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the terms of a UN resolution

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Vladimir Putin to end Russia's blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the terms of a UN resolution.

"I proposed, in the discussion we had with Olaf Scholz last Saturday, to President Putin that we take the initiative for a resolution at the United Nations to give a very clear framework to this operation," he declared after a European summit in Brussels.

Macron and Scholz called Putin on Saturday, and neither has since referred to a proposed UN resolution, although diplomatic efforts are underway to lift the Russian threat to Odessa, the last major Black Sea port in Ukrainian hands.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has effectively taken its huge grain harvest off the world market, sending world food prices soaring and threatening to exacerbate humanitarian emergencies in Africa and the middle East.

The port's Ukrainian defenders have laid mines, and the Russian fleet is preventing cargo traffic from arriving in Ukraine.

Under Macron's proposal, a UN resolution would set up a framework in which the port could be de-mined and grain shipments resume.

"The decision does not depend on us, but it does indeed depend on an agreement from Russia -- and guarantees provided by Russia -- so that, faced with thede-mining which is essential -- security guarantees are provided to the Ukrainians to prevent them from being attacked," he added.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution World United Nations Ukraine Russia German Traffic Brussels Vladimir Putin Odessa Middle East Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

PTI's long march - a criminal act to make govt dy ..

PTI's long march - a criminal act to make govt dysfunctional: Rana Sana

9 minutes ago
 Teenager Gauff, late bloomer Trevisan to clash for ..

Teenager Gauff, late bloomer Trevisan to clash for place in French Open final

9 minutes ago
 Brazil storm death toll rises to 100: officials

Brazil storm death toll rises to 100: officials

11 minutes ago
 275th celebrations of Bahawalpur State will be hel ..

275th celebrations of Bahawalpur State will be held in Feb 2023

11 minutes ago
 Economic Confidence in US at Lowest Since Pandemic ..

Economic Confidence in US at Lowest Since Pandemic Began - Poll

11 minutes ago
 SMIU provides good opportunity to its students for ..

SMIU provides good opportunity to its students for their professional life: Sind ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.