Macron summons French defence council on Ukraine: presidency

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron has summoned the French defence council early Thursday in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine, his office said.

The gathering of the council, headed by Macron and featuring a small number of key ministers, is to start at 9:00 am (0800 GMT), the Elysee said.