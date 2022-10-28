Macron, Sunak Discuss Cooperation on Energy, Defense, Strategic Issues - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron in a Friday telephone conversation with new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his readiness to deepen UK-France cooperation on defense, energy and strategic issues, the Elysee Palace said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron in a Friday telephone conversation with new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his readiness to deepen UK-France cooperation on defense, energy and strategic issues, the Elysee Palace said.

"He (Macron) expressed his readiness to work closely with the Prime Minister (Sunak) to deepen the bilateral relationship between France and the United Kingdom, particularly in the areas of defense, strategic affairs and energy," the Elysee said in a statement.

The two leaders further discussed preparations for a bilateral summit in 2023, climate change as well as the situation in Ukraine and its implications, the Elysee said.

The French president also congratulated Sunak on his appointment.

"In this regard, they agreed to move forward with preparations for a bilateral summit in 2023. The two leaders also expressed their determination to cooperate on common challenges, both continental and global. Among these common challenges, they mentioned the war in Ukraine and its consequences, as well as the fight against climate change, in view of the COP 27 (the 27th UN climate change conference) in November," the statement read.

On Monday, 42-year-old former finance minister Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party, the UK's youngest prime minister since 1812 and the first prime minister of Indian origin.