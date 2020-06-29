Macron Supports Changes to French Constitution Aimed at Protecting Climate

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday voiced his support for the initiative to add provisions on biodiversity and the fight against climate change to the country's constitution

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday voiced his support for the initiative to add provisions on biodiversity and the fight against climate change to the country's constitution.

Speaking from the Elysee Palace to the Citizen's Council for the Climate, Macron, backed changing the basic law's article 1 to make it more ecofriendly.

"In order to introduce notions of biodiversity, of the environment, and the fight against climate change ... I support this initiative," Macron said.

He has proposed allowing the lawmakers to discuss the initiative and then hold a referendum in 2021.

Macron created the council to explore ways of cutting carbon emissions following the yellow vests protests that rocked France in 2018 and 2019 after a proposed fuel tax increase to fund efforts against global warming.