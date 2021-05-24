UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Supports Empowering WHO To Investigate Emerging Pandemic Hazards In Any Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Macron Supports Empowering WHO to Investigate Emerging Pandemic Hazards in Any Country

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday spoke in favor of the World Heath organization having the authority to inquire into the emergence of novel pathogens that could lead to another pandemic in any national territory.

The idea to give the WHO the mandate to independently investigate emerging pathogens of potential global significance in national territories was proposed by the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response earlier in May.

"We must also give the WHO the possibility of launching rapid response missions on the ground as soon as there are the very first signs of a pandemic.

This is why I support mandating the WHO to inquire into emerging pathogens. It would give the WHO easy access to any national territory of concern," Macron said at the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly.

The WHO's current mandate requires it to request authorization from governments before sending missions to their countries, as it was the case with WHO fact-finding missions that went to China's Wuhan to inquire about COVID-19.

The 74th World Health Assembly is taking place online from Monday to next Tuesday. It is focused on pandemic preparedness and management.

Related Topics

Assembly World China Wuhan Lead May From

Recent Stories

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

38 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

49 minutes ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

1 minute ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

1 minute ago

Sister of murdered UK MP chosen to stand in by-ele ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.