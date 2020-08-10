UrduPoint.com
Macron Sympathizes With Families of French Nationals Killed in Niger's Giraffe Park

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in a recent armed attack in a wildlife reserve in southwestern Niger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in a recent armed attack in a wildlife reserve in southwestern Niger.

On Sunday morning, six French aid workers from ACTED NGO together with their local guide and driver were attacked by unidentified gunmen while traveling inside the national park in Koure, a town 37 miles from the Nigerien capital of Niamey, which is known to be home to rare West African giraffes. The gunmen, who were on motorcycles, shot the whole group dead and set their vehicle on fire.

"Several of our compatriots and Nigeriens were cowardly murdered yesterday in Niger in a deadly attack.

I share the pain of their families and loved ones. Some of them were committed to the most altruistic of missions: helping the people," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The president added in a separate tweet that both France and Niger were determined to continuing the fight against terrorist organizations, including the West African Boko Haram, which have increased their activity in the Sahel region.

Koure Giraffe Reserve in the Tillaberi region attracts vast numbers of tourists every year. At the same time, the surrounding area has been marked with numerous militant attacks, including a recent series of killings in May 2020 that claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

