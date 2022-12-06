UrduPoint.com

Macron Tackles French Immigration 'anxieties' With New Law

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 08:59 PM

:French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants after a series of scandals and under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents.

Macron's centrist government is set to unveil the outlines of a new draft immigration law on Tuesday that will be debated formally in parliament in early 2023.

It comes just four years after a 2018 law with similar objectives, passed during Macron's first term in office, which was also aimed at taking the heat out of an explosive political issue.

"It's about integrating better and expelling better," Macron's hardline interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, told France Inter radio on Tuesday of the new proposals.

"We want those people who work, not those who rob.

" Darmanin and Macron have clearly linked immigration to crime in recent weeks, with both saying that around half of petty crimes committed in Paris are by foreigners.

Speaking to the Parisien newspaper at the weekend, Macron pitched the new law as a means of addressing the historic rise of the far-right National Rally, which since June is the biggest opposition party in parliament.

"We need a policy that is firm and humane in line with our values," the 44-year-old said. "It's the best antidote to the extremes which feed off anxieties."Figures from the interior ministry show that France currently expels around 10 percent of migrants who have been ordered to leave the country and the rate has never been higher than 20 percent.

