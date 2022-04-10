UrduPoint.com

Macron Takes Narrow Lead In French Presidential Vote - Exit Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Macron Takes Narrow Lead in French Presidential Vote - Exit Polls

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron has taken the lead in the race for reelection, with exit polls putting him on 24.7% of the vote against right-winger Marine Le Pen's 23.5%.

An exit poll by Belgian RTBF showed leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon on 19%. The Republicans' Valerie Pecresse and hard-right former pundit Eric Zemmour were tied in place four on 8% of the vote.

