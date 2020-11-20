PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron held talks on Thursday via video link with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and declared his desire to take measures to protect the religious and cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic held a video conference today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and then with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the statement says.

"The President of the Republic discussed with them the priorities of France after the ceasefire on November 9. The end of hostilities should allow the resumption of good faith negotiations to protect the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure the return of tens of thousands of people who left their homes in recent weeks, in safety," it says.

Macron also noted "France's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and a desire to take steps to protect the region's religious and cultural heritage."