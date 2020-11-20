UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Tells Aliyev, Pashinyan About France's Desire To Help Protect Karabakh's Heritage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Macron Tells Aliyev, Pashinyan About France's Desire to Help Protect Karabakh's Heritage

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron held talks on Thursday via video link with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and declared his desire to take measures to protect the religious and cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic held a video conference today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and then with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the statement says.

"The President of the Republic discussed with them the priorities of France after the ceasefire on November 9. The end of hostilities should allow the resumption of good faith negotiations to protect the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and ensure the return of tens of thousands of people who left their homes in recent weeks, in safety," it says.

Macron also noted "France's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and a desire to take steps to protect the region's religious and cultural heritage."

Related Topics

Prime Minister France November

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 2 pct to A ..

1 hour ago

New UK National Cyber Force to Combine Assets From ..

24 minutes ago

Fourth annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival starts No ..

2 hours ago

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

2 hours ago

CEO briefs Suadi investors to enhance investment i ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.