Macron Tells EU Chief Mercosur Deal Is 'unacceptable'
President Emmanuel Macron has reminded European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen that France still considers an EU trade agreement with South America's Mercosur bloc "unacceptable", his office said Thursday
France is strongly opposed to the EU signing off on the deal with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, saying French farmers would face unfair competition undercutting their livelihoods.
"The project of an agreement between the EU and Mercosur is unacceptable in its current state," Macron told von der Leyen, according to a post on X.
"We continue to tirelessly defend our agricultural sovereignty," the Elysee said.
Von der Leyen had earlier said the "finish line" for the deal was "in sight" as she headed to a summit in Montevideo.
Macron, with the backing of French parliament, has argued that the Mercosur trade deal would hurt French farmers, who have held nationwide demonstrations against the pact.
Farmers say they are tied by restrictions on certain insecticides, herbicides, GMO seeds and other products that the South American competition is free to use.
France's stance has support from Poland, but other key EU members, including Germany and Spain, are in favour of the agreement.
EU trade pacts are negotiated by the European Commission, not individual members.
But France is seeking to form a blocking minority against the deal -- an alliance that, under EU rules, would require at least four member states to succeed.
