Macron tells Putin he hopes talks can 'start de-escalation' on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday that he hoped talks in Moscow could lead to an easing of tensions over Ukraine

Moscow, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday that he hoped talks in Moscow could lead to an easing of tensions over Ukraine.

"This discussion can make a start in the direction in which we need to go, which is towards a de-escalation," Macron said at the start of the meeting in Moscow.

He added that he hoped to "avoid a war" and "build elements of confidence, stability and visibility for everyone".