Macron Tells Putin Of Serious Concerns About Situation In Belarus - Elysee
Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:13 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron shared with Russian President Vladimir Putin his concerns over the situation in Belarus, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron shared with Russian President Vladimir Putin his concerns over the situation in Belarus, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday.
"The [French] president expressed his serious concern over the situation in Belarus and violence against citizens during the election. He underscored the need to find a dialogue," the Elysee said.