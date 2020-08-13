Macron Tells Putin of Serious Concerns About Situation in Belarus - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron shared with Russian President Vladimir Putin his concerns over the situation in Belarus, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday

"The [French] president expressed his serious concern over the situation in Belarus and violence against citizens during the election. He underscored the need to find a dialogue," the Elysee said.