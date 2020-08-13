UrduPoint.com
Macron Tells Putin Of Serious Concerns About Situation In Belarus - Elysee

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:13 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron shared with Russian President Vladimir Putin his concerns over the situation in Belarus, the Elysee Palace said Wednesday.

"The [French] president expressed his serious concern over the situation in Belarus and violence against citizens during the election. He underscored the need to find a dialogue," the Elysee said.

