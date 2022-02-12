UrduPoint.com

Macron Tells Putin 'sincere Dialogue' Incompatible With 'escalation': Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 10:04 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian opposite number Saturday "sincere dialogue" is incompatible with escalation as tensions mount between the West and Moscow over fears Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian opposite number Saturday "sincere dialogue" is incompatible with escalation as tensions mount between the West and Moscow over fears Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine.

The two spoke for one hour 40 minutes, the French presidency said, amid a flurry of diplomacy aimed at dissuading Putin from marching into his western neighbour with US President Joe Biden due to speak to Russian leader later Saturday.

Macron and Putin "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue", the presidency added.

