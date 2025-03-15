Macron Tells Russia To Stop 'delaying' On Truce Proposal
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called on Russia to accept a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine made by Washington and Kyiv, and stop making statements aimed at "delaying" the process.
In a post on X, Macron also called on Moscow to stop its "acts of violence" in Ukraine, saying he had discussed the ceasefire proposal with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier Friday.
Zelensky also confirmed the call and said he had discussed "technical aspects" of how the ceasefire could be implemented with Macron.
"Our teams continue to work on clear security guarantees, and they will be ready soon," Zelensky said in a post on X.
