Open Menu

Macron Thanks Gisele Pelicot After France Rape Trial

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Macron thanks Gisele Pelicot after France rape trial

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) France's president on Friday thanked Gisele Pelicot, the woman who was drugged and raped for a decade by her now ex-husband and strangers he enlisted online, for the strength and poise she showed during a trial that shocked the world.

"Thank you Gisele Pelicot... For all of us, because your dignity and your courage have moved and inspired France and the world", Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X, a day after her former husband Dominique Pelicot and 50 other defendants were found guilty after a three-month trial.

Gisele Pelicot, 72, became a hero in France and abroad after she waived her right to a closed trial, insisting that shame should trade sides from rape victims to perpetrators.

Her husband of decades, Dominique Pelicot, 72, had admitted to drugging her for almost a decade so he and strangers he recruited online could rape her.

He was found guilty by a court in the southern city of Avignon on Thursday and jailed for 20 years.

His 50 co-defendants -- dubbed "ordinary men" during the trial as they came from all walks of French life -- were also all found guilty and handed sentences of between three and 15 years.

Related Topics

World Social Media France Women All From Court

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

4 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

10 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

10 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

11 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

12 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World