Macron Thanks Gisele Pelicot After France Rape Trial
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) France's president on Friday thanked Gisele Pelicot, the woman who was drugged and raped for a decade by her now ex-husband and strangers he enlisted online, for the strength and poise she showed during a trial that shocked the world.
"Thank you Gisele Pelicot... For all of us, because your dignity and your courage have moved and inspired France and the world", Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media platform X, a day after her former husband Dominique Pelicot and 50 other defendants were found guilty after a three-month trial.
Gisele Pelicot, 72, became a hero in France and abroad after she waived her right to a closed trial, insisting that shame should trade sides from rape victims to perpetrators.
Her husband of decades, Dominique Pelicot, 72, had admitted to drugging her for almost a decade so he and strangers he recruited online could rape her.
He was found guilty by a court in the southern city of Avignon on Thursday and jailed for 20 years.
His 50 co-defendants -- dubbed "ordinary men" during the trial as they came from all walks of French life -- were also all found guilty and handed sentences of between three and 15 years.
Recent Stories
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
More Stories From World
-
Suspect in health CEO killing charged with murder in New York6 minutes ago
-
Rescuers extend search for Vanuatu quake survivors7 minutes ago
-
Macron thanks Gisele Pelicot after France rape trial7 minutes ago
-
Silence over Kosovo canal blast fuels political tensions7 minutes ago
-
Swiss ready to seal EU deal27 minutes ago
-
Japan inspects US air base over chemical spill57 minutes ago
-
Australia agrees deal to strengthen Solomons police1 hour ago
-
Australia agrees deal to finance, train Solomons police1 hour ago
-
Suspect in health CEO killing faces murder charges in New York2 hours ago
-
Veteran UK politician Mandelson to be ambassador to US2 hours ago
-
Thousands of US Amazon staff strike days before Christmas2 hours ago
-
Brazil bar gets 24K Magic moment with Bruno Mars visit2 hours ago