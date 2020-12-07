Macron Thanks Sisi for Visiting Paris Amid Calls to Boycott French Goods in Muslim World

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron thanked his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, for paying a visit to Paris amid a hate campaign waged against France in several Muslim-majority countries.

The Egyptian president arrived in France for a three-day visit on Sunday.

"As France has been victim of a hate campaign and boycott fueled by the rise of extremism, I am thankful to the president of a very large Arab and Muslim country of Egypt for giving us the honor of a visit today," Macron said at a press conference following a meeting with Sisi.

Prior to the Egyptian president's visit, several human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, called on Macron to bring up the issue of human rights violations in Egypt during the meeting. The organizations also pointed to France being a major arms supplier of Egypt.

"I will not condition our bilateral defense and economic cooperation to these disagreements, primarily because I believe in the people's sovereignty and we respect our legitimate and mutual interests.

It is more effective to have a policy of demanding dialogue than a policy of boycott that would reduce the effectiveness of one of our partners in the fight against terrorism and for regional stability. It would be ineffective with regard to human rights and counterproductive in the fight against terrorism," Macron said.

The French leader has been fending off condemnation from the Muslim world since he supported the use of drawings depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad as a manifestation of freedom of speech following the brutal decapitation of Parisian school teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teenager in October.

Macron's stance caused a backlash in the Muslim world, as many consider cartoons of prophet Muhammad to be blasphemous. Several Arab trade associations have announced a boycott to French products, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens to refrain from buying French.

Egypt's military purchases from France include two Mistral-class helicopter carriers and dozens of Rafale fighter jets.