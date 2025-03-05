Open Menu

Macron To Address France Over Global 'uncertainty'

Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron said he would address the nation Wednesday over the current global uncertainty in the wake of the radical change in US policy on Ukraine under Donald Trump.

"My dear compatriots -- I will address you tonight at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) at this moment of great uncertainty when the world is facing its greatest challenges," Macron wrote on X, announcing his first such address since Trump stunned the world with his foreign policy changes.

A source close to the president, asking not to be named, told AFP Macron would address the fast-changing situation after Trump made clear his desire to swiftly end the war caused by Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine through direct negotiations with Moscow.

Macron could also announce the "next steps" of the diplomatic process, the source added.

In the initial phase following the February 2022 Russian invasion, Macron repeatedly held telephone talks with President Vladimir Putin.

But their last such contact dates back to September 2022.

His address will come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday called for a "truce" in the sea and sky as a first step to ending the three-year war with Russia, echoing an idea evoked by Macron at talks in London hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the weekend.

Zelensky appears to be seeking to lower the temperature after Friday's White House bust-up with Trump where the US president accused the Ukrainian leader of not wanting peace and "gambling with World War III".

Trump Tuesday said he had received an "important" letter from Zelensky that said Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and finalisation of a US minerals deal, adding: "I appreciate that he (Zelensky) sent this letter."

