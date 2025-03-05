Macron To Address France Over Global 'uncertainty'
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron said he would address the nation Wednesday over the current global uncertainty in the wake of the radical change in US policy on Ukraine under Donald Trump.
"My dear compatriots -- I will address you tonight at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) at this moment of great uncertainty when the world is facing its greatest challenges," Macron wrote on X, announcing his first such address since Trump stunned the world with his foreign policy changes.
A source close to the president, asking not to be named, told AFP Macron would address the fast-changing situation after Trump made clear his desire to swiftly end the war caused by Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine through direct negotiations with Moscow.
Macron could also announce the "next steps" of the diplomatic process, the source added.
In the initial phase following the February 2022 Russian invasion, Macron repeatedly held telephone talks with President Vladimir Putin.
But their last such contact dates back to September 2022.
His address will come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday called for a "truce" in the sea and sky as a first step to ending the three-year war with Russia, echoing an idea evoked by Macron at talks in London hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the weekend.
Zelensky appears to be seeking to lower the temperature after Friday's White House bust-up with Trump where the US president accused the Ukrainian leader of not wanting peace and "gambling with World War III".
Trump Tuesday said he had received an "important" letter from Zelensky that said Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and finalisation of a US minerals deal, adding: "I appreciate that he (Zelensky) sent this letter."
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
More Stories From World
-
Macron to address France over global 'uncertainty'6 minutes ago
-
Open-source AI bridging technological divides, fostering global innovation: CPPCC member6 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says 'positive' about prospect of peace talks with Ukraine16 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal26 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan showcases its rich tourism potential at ITB Berlin 202546 minutes ago
-
Ailing pope 'rested well' but misses start of Lent1 hour ago
-
Belarus proposes hosting of Ukraine-Russia truce talks1 hour ago
-
Al Hilal lose Champions League last-16 first leg in Uzbekistan2 hours ago
-
Real Sociedad aim to increase Man United misery in Europa League2 hours ago
-
Australia readies as cyclone veers towards eastern coast2 hours ago
-
Syria FM says joining meeting of chemical weapons watchdog2 hours ago