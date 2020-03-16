UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Address Nation On Coronavirus Monday Night

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Macron to address nation on coronavirus Monday night

President Emmanuel Macron will address an anxious French nation on Monday night on the coronavirus outbreak that has seen schools, cafes and restaurants closed, the presidency said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron will address an anxious French nation on Monday night on the coronavirus outbreak that has seen schools, cafes and restaurants closed, the presidency said.

Macron was to hold a meeting with his prime minister, top military adviser, intelligence coordinator and ministers of health, the interior and foreign affairs on the health crisis before giving a televised address at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

51 minutes ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

51 minutes ago

Russian, Finnish Presidents Discuss Joint Measures ..

43 seconds ago

Saudi Aramco Says Capable of Producing 12.3Mln Bar ..

45 seconds ago

Latvia's Controversial Legionnaire Day Celebration ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.