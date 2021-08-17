Macron to Arrive in Area of Major Wildfires in Southern France - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron is due to arrive on Tuesday in southeastern French department Var, where huge wildfires have been ravaging large areas since Monday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

Macron is expected to arrive at the scene of the devastation on Tuesday afternoon together with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to meet with the rescue teams, including those from the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service.

According to the local authorities, the fires erupted on Monday in Gonfaron and quickly engulfed several thousand hectares due to drought and strong wind. To date, wildfires have scotched some 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres), damaging at least a hundred houses.

Three people were slightly injured and 19 others suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the intense blaze, according to the outlet, which also reported that some 900 firefighters are mobilized to contain the fires.