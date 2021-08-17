UrduPoint.com

Macron To Arrive In Area Of Major Wildfires In Southern France - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Macron to Arrive in Area of Major Wildfires in Southern France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron is due to arrive on Tuesday in southeastern French department Var, where huge wildfires have been ravaging large areas since Monday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

Macron is expected to arrive at the scene of the devastation on Tuesday afternoon together with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to meet with the rescue teams, including those from the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service.

According to the local authorities, the fires erupted on Monday in Gonfaron and quickly engulfed several thousand hectares due to drought and strong wind. To date, wildfires have scotched some 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres), damaging at least a hundred houses.

Three people were slightly injured and 19 others suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of the intense blaze, according to the outlet, which also reported that some 900 firefighters are mobilized to contain the fires.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Interior Minister Drought From

Recent Stories

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

1 minute ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

4 minutes ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

8 minutes ago
 OIC Calls on all Afghan Parties to Uphold Interest ..

OIC Calls on all Afghan Parties to Uphold Interests of the Afghan People and Pro ..

8 minutes ago
 PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Comm ..

PCB submits surprising details to NA Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coor ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.