Macron To Arrive In Hungary On Monday For V4+France Summit - Budapest
Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 06:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Hungary on December 13 to attend the Visegrád Group (V4) plus France summit, and he will hold high-level talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a senior Hungarian government spokesman said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Hungary on December 13 to attend the Visegrád Group (V4) plus France summit, and he will hold high-level talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a senior Hungarian government spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Emmanuel Macron to visit Hungary next Monday on the occasion of V4-France Summit. Macron will then conduct bilateral talks with President Áder and PM Orbán. Joint international press conference to follow, then a working dinner," Zoltan Kovacs tweeted.
The French leader will then hold talks with other V4 leaders, according to media reports.
Visegrad Group includes Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland.