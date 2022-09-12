Macron to Attend Farewell Ceremony for UK Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron will go to London on September 19 to bid a ceremony of farewell to deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II, the La Chaine Info (LCI) broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will go to London on September 19 to bid a ceremony of farewell to deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II, the La Chaine Info (LCI) broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace.

According to the broadcaster, in order to attend the funeral service, the French leader decided to shorten his working trip to New York from September 18 to 20, during which he planned to hold a number of meetings and attend a high-level summit of the UN General Assembly.

The public farewell ceremony to UK Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14 to 19. The monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

Many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the ceremony.

On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king on Saturday.