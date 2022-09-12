UrduPoint.com

Macron To Attend Farewell Ceremony For UK Queen Elizabeth II On September 19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Macron to Attend Farewell Ceremony for UK Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron will go to London on September 19 to bid a ceremony of farewell to deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II, the La Chaine Info (LCI) broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will go to London on September 19 to bid a ceremony of farewell to deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II, the La Chaine Info (LCI) broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Elysee Palace.

According to the broadcaster, in order to attend the funeral service, the French leader decided to shorten his working trip to New York from September 18 to 20, during which he planned to hold a number of meetings and attend a high-level summit of the UN General Assembly.

The public farewell ceremony to UK Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abby from September 14 to 19. The monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

Many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the ceremony.

On September 8, UK Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for over 70 years, died at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed the new UK king on Saturday.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Died London New York United Kingdom September From

Recent Stories

It's not time for politics but helping flood victi ..

It's not time for politics but helping flood victims: Saad Rafique

22 seconds ago
 Bombing Kills 3 Children in Syrian Camp - Reports

Bombing Kills 3 Children in Syrian Camp - Reports

23 seconds ago
 Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Fligh ..

Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes

25 seconds ago
 Sherry Rehman fears danger for Sindh as Kotri Barr ..

Sherry Rehman fears danger for Sindh as Kotri Barrage in high flood

29 seconds ago
 US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike W ..

US Chamber of Commerce Says National Rail Strike Would Be 'Economic Disaster'

16 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Says Hopes to Resume Cooperation With I ..

IAEA Chief Says Hopes to Resume Cooperation With Iran as Soon as Possible

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.