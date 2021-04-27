UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Attend Funeral Of Policewoman Stabbed In Paris Outskirts - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:03 PM

Macron to Attend Funeral of Policewoman Stabbed in Paris Outskirts - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the private funeral of a policewoman who was murdered by a Tunisian extremist in the Rambouillet commune not far from Paris last week, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the private funeral of a policewoman who was murdered by a Tunisian extremist in the Rambouillet commune not far from Paris last week, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Elysee Palace.

According to the France Bleu broadcaster, the event is scheduled for Thursday. Besides, Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to preside over a national tribute ceremony for the deceased officer on Friday.

The attack, qualified by the country's government as a terrorist act, occurred last Friday, when Stephanie Monfeture, a 49-years-old police worker, was stabbed dead near a local police station.

The attacker, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin, is reported to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack. He was shot by arresting law enforcement officers on the spot and later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the attack is being led by the national counter-terrorism prosecutor's office.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Police Police Station France Paris Man Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

33 minutes ago

Faisal urges citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 ..

26 seconds ago

Attock administration launches crackdown against v ..

28 seconds ago

Supreme Court orders dismissal of 53 FIA employees ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan has conducive environment for setting up ..

33 seconds ago

Politicization of corona by opposition height of a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.