UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Attend Late Tunisian President's Funeral On Saturday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Macron to Attend Late Tunisian President's Funeral on Saturday - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to attend the funeral of late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis on Saturday, local media reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to attend the funeral of late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis on Saturday, local media reported on Friday.

Macron will interrupt his retreat at the Fort de Bregancon presidential residence and visit Tunisia to pay his respects to Essebsi, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

Essebsi died at a hospital on Thursday. He was 92 years old. The president, who had led the country since 2014, was hospitalized several times over the past few months.

The Tunisian constitution dictates that presidential functions will temporarily be assumed by the parliament head for a maximum of 90 days. The snap presidential vote has already been scheduled for September 15.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Visit Died Tunis Tunisia September Media

Recent Stories

Japanese Coast Guard Warns Off Trespassing Chinese ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Hopes BRICS Partners to Back Persian Gulf C ..

27 seconds ago

Moscow Urges Kiev to Buy Natural Gas Directly From ..

29 seconds ago

Govt committed to provide enabling environment to ..

31 seconds ago

Lahore High Court suspends criminal proceedings or ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan to address orientation s ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.