French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to attend the funeral of late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis on Saturday, local media reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to attend the funeral of late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis on Saturday, local media reported on Friday.

Macron will interrupt his retreat at the Fort de Bregancon presidential residence and visit Tunisia to pay his respects to Essebsi, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

Essebsi died at a hospital on Thursday. He was 92 years old. The president, who had led the country since 2014, was hospitalized several times over the past few months.

The Tunisian constitution dictates that presidential functions will temporarily be assumed by the parliament head for a maximum of 90 days. The snap presidential vote has already been scheduled for September 15.