UrduPoint.com

Macron To Celebrate Christmas With French Peacekeepers In Southern Lebanon - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Macron to Celebrate Christmas With French Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will celebrate Christmas in south Lebanon together with French peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a Lebanese source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

"Macron will celebrate Christmas with French military personnel of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon," the source said.

The French president will arrive in Lebanon's capital city, Beirut, on December 24 and is scheduled to hold meetings with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to the French Embassy in Beirut. Then, Macron will head to the south of the country to join the UNIFIL.

The source emphasized that Macron's visit to Lebanon is "symbolic and beyond any political agenda.

" However, the French president will touch upon the Lebanon issue at the upcoming Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership that will take place in Jordan on December 20.

Macron intends to advocate for "the prompt election of Lebanon's president and the formation of a government that will commit itself to carrying out the necessary reforms and providing humanitarian assistance to the population," according to the source.

The Lebanese parliament has been trying to elect a new president since late September, as none of the candidates succeeded in securing the required minimum of votes so far. On October 31, the six-year presidential term of former Lebanese leader Michel Aoun ended. Since then, presidential functions in Lebanon have been partly undertaken by a transitional cabinet.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United Nations Christmas Parliament Visit Berri Baghdad Beirut Lebanon September October December Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

3 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.