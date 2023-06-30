Macron to Convene Another Crisis Cabinet Meeting on Friday Over French Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will hold another meeting of a government crisis group on Friday to discuss the mass protests that erupted across the country after a teenager was shot dead by a police officer, French media reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

The meeting is expected to take place at 1 p.m. Paris time (11:00 GMT), the BFMTV broadcaster reported, adding that Macron would probably have to cut short his trip to the EU summit in Brussels so as to take part in the emergency meeting.

On Thursday, the French president also convened a crisis meeting with senior cabinet members over riots in the country.

Nahel M., a 17-year-old French teenager, was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions during a traffic stop.

Media reported that the teenager had been driving a rental car without a driver's license and broke several traffic rules. The incident sparked protests across France, with over 660 people already detained as of Friday morning.

French authorities have called on the protesters to calm down, adding that the incident would be investigated in a just and proper manner. Macron said on Thursday that the shooting was "inexplicable and inexcusable," but also slammed the violent protests in the country as "unjustifiable" and called for calm.