UrduPoint.com

Macron To Dine With Ex-Spanish King, Vargas Llosa: Writer's Son

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Macron to dine with ex-Spanish king, Vargas Llosa: writer's son

France's President Emmanuel Macron will on Friday dine with Spain's former king Juan Carlos I and Peruvian Nobel-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa, the writer's son said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):France's President Emmanuel Macron will on Friday dine with Spain's former king Juan Carlos I and Peruvian Nobel-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa, the writer's son said.

The 86-year-old novelist, who also has Spanish citizenship, controversially invited the ex-monarch to his inauguration ceremony into the fabled Academie Francaise on Thursday in Paris, and Juan Carlos turned up.

Juan Carlos first became king in 1975, overseeing Spain's transition to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

But he has lived in self-imposed exile since 2020 in the United Arab Emirates after a series of scandals, including claims he harassed a former mistress, as well as revelations about his lavish lifestyle and an elephant hunt in Botswana.

Alvaro Vargas Llosa, the novelist's son, on Thursday posted a picture on Twitter of his father, the former king and the monarch's daughter Cristina, praising the king's role in overseeing Spain's transition to a "liberal European democracy".

"Macron, who invited both of them to supper tomorrow along with (Spanish writer) Javier Cercas, also recognises this," he wrote.

It was not immediately clear where the dinner was to take place.

Cercas recently interviewed Macron for Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son, has made several public appearances recently, including for the funerals of Britain's Elizabeth II and Greece's Constantine II.

Vargas Llosa, considered to be one of the most influential Latin American writers, is the first author to become a member of the Academie Francaise despite never having written a book in French.

The writer has stirred controversy in Latin America with his pro-capitalist views, often criticising the many socialist governments across the region.

Related Topics

Democracy Twitter Constantine Paris Spain Botswana United Arab Emirates Greece Citizenship 2020 Dictator

Recent Stories

Uncertainty in Nigeria as cash, fuel shortages bit ..

Uncertainty in Nigeria as cash, fuel shortages bite ahead of vote

9 seconds ago
 DEC to organize seminars on importance of vote

DEC to organize seminars on importance of vote

2 minutes ago
 86 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

86 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Special campaign launched for donations to help qu ..

Special campaign launched for donations to help quake survivors in Turkiye, Syri ..

10 seconds ago
 Two dead, including child, in east Jerusalem car r ..

Two dead, including child, in east Jerusalem car ramming

12 seconds ago
 Syrian Lawmaker Calls US Sanctions Waiver for Quak ..

Syrian Lawmaker Calls US Sanctions Waiver for Quake Relief Aid Belated

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.