Macron To Discuss Economy, Energy With Biden During Visit To US

Published November 30, 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron is starting his visit to the United States on Tuesday, where he will discuss economic and energy cooperation with US President Joe Biden.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran said earlier that during the visit Macron will try to compare notes  regarding energy crisis and inflation.

One of the main topics of the French president's visit to Washington will be the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Macron is expected to try to convince the US leader to soften the law, which he says is contrary to WTO rules and is "unfriendly.

" Media has reported that Macron will try to achieve exemptions for a number of sectors of European industry in order to avoid trade wars.

The talks between the two leaders will also touch upon the price of gas that the US sells to Europe. Earlier, Macron criticized the United States for double standards in its approach to setting prices for gas, which, the French president said, costs much cheaper on the domestic US market than in Europe.

The leaders will also touch upon competition with China.

Macron's visit to the United States will last until December 2.

