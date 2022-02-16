UrduPoint.com

Macron To Discuss French Military Presence In Mali With Sahel Partners On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Macron to Discuss French Military Presence in Mali With Sahel Partners on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Sahel region partners on Wednesday to discuss his country's military presence in Mali, French Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists.

Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday that Macron may announce the end of Operation Barkhane and withdrawal from Mali in the coming days.

"The meeting in the Elysee palace between the republic's president and the leaders of the states that are our partners in countering terrorism in the Sahel region, will be held tomorrow evening. It's a new type of dialogue, which are we having with them to adapt our contingent to fight terrorism in Sahel. And then announcements will follow in the near future. It's a matter of days rather than weeks," Attal said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The spokesman added that the status quo is no longer possible "due to worsened circumstances in Mali after the junta's coup, the refusal to return to the democratic agenda announced earlier, and the use of Russian foreign mercenaries."

Moscow has repeatedly said that accusations against Russia of sending mercenaries to Mali are groundless and that Russia only provides military-technical assistance to Mali.

France launched the counterterrorism mission Barkhane in 2014 in the Sahel region. The mission involves forces of the G5 Sahel countries, including Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, and Mauritania. In summer 2021, Macron said that Operation Barkhane would be reformed into an international counterterrorist alliance. France began reducing its presence in Mali in December 2021.

Related Topics

Russia France Mali Alliance Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger May December Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes Tr ..

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide U ..

50 seconds ago
 Moscow Denies Allegations of UK's Truss About Plan ..

Moscow Denies Allegations of UK's Truss About Planned 'False-Flag Invasion' in U ..

6 minutes ago
 US Senior Diplomat Discusses Russia, Ukraine With ..

US Senior Diplomat Discusses Russia, Ukraine With European Counterparts - State ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American appointed US State Dept's Speci ..

Pakistani-American appointed US State Dept's Special Representative for Commerci ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Troop Pullback Disproves Ukraine Attack Cl ..

Russian Troop Pullback Disproves Ukraine Attack Claims, But Threat of War Linger ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>