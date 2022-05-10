UrduPoint.com

Macron To Discuss Russian Oil Embargo With Von Der Leyen, Orban On Tuesday - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 10, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Macron to Discuss Russian Oil Embargo With Von Der Leyen, Orban on Tuesday - Official

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to induce Budapest to support the inclusion of the Russian oil embargo in the sixth package of sanctions, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday to induce Budapest to support the inclusion of the Russian oil embargo in the sixth package of sanctions, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said.

On Monday, Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Hungary to discuss the issue of the Russian oil embargo with Orban. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the two leaders made some progress during the meeting, but more work is still needed to be done so that Hungary can ensure the security of its energy supplies and support the new package of sanctions against Russia.

"Today, a telephone conversation will be held between President of the republic (Macron), Mrs.

von der Leyen and Mr. Orban with a view to finding a solution to this issue (the Russian oil embargo)," Beaune told French broadcaster La Chaine Info (LCI).

Last Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other points, it suggested banning Russian oil imports. The package needs to be unanimously approved by member states to take effect.

On Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that representatives of the European Union failed to reach an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions due to objections from Hungary and Slovakia.

Orban, in turn, said that the EU proposal for an embargo on Russian energy resources is "tantamount to atomic bomb" for Budapest and that Hungary needs five years to diversify its energy supplies.

