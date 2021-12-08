Macron to Discuss Ukraine With Putin, Zelenskyy in Coming Days - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the situation in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in the coming days," AFP reported citing the Elysee Palace.

It noted that on Tuesday, Macron had held a conversation with the US, UK, Italian and German leaders.

The five heads of state and government reaffirmed their determination to work together to guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty, stability and security, the publication said.