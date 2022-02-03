Macron to Hold Another Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Thursday - Presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron will conduct another phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, the Elysee Palace said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will conduct another phone conversations with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, the Elysee Palace said.

The talks with Putin will take place at 6 p.m. (17:00 GMT) and with Zelenskyy at 7:30 p.m. (18:30 GMT), according to the presidency.

Earlier in the day, Macron is scheduled to have conversations with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

On Wednesday, Macron held a phone call with US President Joe Biden.

The sides deliberated on Russia's military activity along Ukrainian border and agreed to stay in close consultations, including with NATO and EU partners, to elaborate a common stance on the matter.

Putin and Macron last spoke by phone on Monday. According to the Kremlin, the parties agreed to explore the prospects for a personal meeting. On Wednesday night, Macron said he is not ruling out the possibility of a meeting with Putin but stressed that it would depend on progress in talks in the coming hours.