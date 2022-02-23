Macron to Hold First Campaign Rally on March 5 in Marseille - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron, who has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in France, will hold his first campaign meeting with voters on March 5 in Marseille, BFMTV reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The first meeting with voters will be held at the Parc Chanot Convention and Exhibition Center in Marseille, according to the report.

The first round of the presidential election in France will be held on April 10, the second round is scheduled for April 24.

Until March 4, candidates must submit to the country's Constitutional Council at least 500 signatures of elected officials in their support. On March 7, the Constitutional Council will publish the final list of candidates for the election.

A number of politicians have already expressed their intention to run for president, including the leader of the far-right National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, the candidate of the center-right Republican party, Valerie Pecresse, and another far-right candidate, journalist and writer Eric Zemmour.