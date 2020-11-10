UrduPoint.com
Macron To Hold First Talks With Biden Later Tuesday: Elysee

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:36 PM

Macron to hold first talks with Biden later Tuesday: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday hold his first telephone talks with Joe Biden since the Democrat was elected the next president of the United States, the Elysee said

The talks between Biden and Macron, who sought to form a solid working relationship with outgoing President Donald Trump, will take place around 1630 GMT, it added.

The talks between Biden and Macron, who sought to form a solid working relationship with outgoing President Donald Trump, will take place around 1630 GMT, it added.

