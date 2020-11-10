Macron to hold first talks with Biden later Tuesday: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday hold his first telephone talks with Joe Biden since the Democrat was elected the next president of the United States, the Elysee said

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will on Tuesday hold his first telephone talks with Joe Biden since the Democrat was elected the next president of the United States, the Elysee said.

The talks between Biden and Macron, who sought to form a solid working relationship with outgoing President Donald Trump, will take place around 1630 GMT, it added.