Macron To Hold Phone Talks With Biden, Scholz, Zelenskyy On Saturday - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 10:37 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will hold phone talks with his counterparts from the United States, Germany and Ukraine on Saturday, Agence France-Presse said Saturday, citing the Elysee Palace.
Following his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron is set to have a call with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Elysee said.