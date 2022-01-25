UrduPoint.com

Macron To Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy In Coming Days - Elysee Palace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Macron to Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy in Coming Days - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron intends to hold telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic, who will hold talks with President Putin and President Zelenskyy in the coming days, remains determined to use all the resources of diplomacy to preserve stability in Europe, as well as to show solidarity and readiness to support EU states concerned about their security," it said.

