UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Host EU, Luxembourg Officials For Friday Talks On Europe's Future

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Macron to Host EU, Luxembourg Officials for Friday Talks on Europe's Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will host European Council chief Charles Michel of Belgium and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Paris for talks on Friday.

The trilateral meeting is expected to focus on current European affairs and the European Union's strategic priorities in the coming months, according to the government of Luxembourg.

On December 10, Macron met with Michel at Elysee Palace to discuss preparations for the European Council.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Paris Luxembourg Belgium December Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

10 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

10 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

10 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.