MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will host European Council chief Charles Michel of Belgium and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Paris for talks on Friday.

The trilateral meeting is expected to focus on current European affairs and the European Union's strategic priorities in the coming months, according to the government of Luxembourg.

On December 10, Macron met with Michel at Elysee Palace to discuss preparations for the European Council.