Macron To Meet Belarus Opposition Leader Tuesday: Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:12 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday, his office said, after she called on him to mediate in the crisis over a disputed presidential election

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday, his office said, after she called on him to mediate in the crisis over a disputed presidential election.

Macron said Sunday that Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko must step down, after the EU refused to recognise him as the legitimate president of the ex-Soviet country.

