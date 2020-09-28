Macron To Meet Belarus Opposition Leader Tuesday: Presidency
Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:12 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday, his office said, after she called on him to mediate in the crisis over a disputed presidential election
Macron said Sunday that Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko must step down, after the EU refused to recognise him as the legitimate president of the ex-Soviet country.