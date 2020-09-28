Macron to meet Belarus opposition leader Tuesday: presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius on Tuesday, his office said, after she called on him to mediate in the crisis over a disputed presidential election

Macron said Sunday that Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko must step down, after the EU refused to recognise him as the legitimate president of the ex-Soviet country.