UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Meet Italian President, Head Of New Cabinet In Rome On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Macron to Meet Italian President, Head of New Cabinet in Rome on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Rome on Wednesday to become the first foreign leader who will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte after Italy got a new government following the collapse of the parliamentary coalition between the Five Star Movement and Lega parties.

The relationship between Macron and the last Italian government was marked with mutual animosity and lack of common ground. The main point of contention between two governments was the issue of migration, specifically recent waves of migrants from Africa and the middle East.

Under the previous interior minister and Lega's leader Matteo Salvini Italy adopted a restrictionist migration policy, closing its ports to migrant-carrying vessels, prosecuting members of non-governmental organizations that specialized on picking up migrant boats stranded in the Mediterranean, accusing them of human trafficking, which prompted criticism from the French President.

Salvini, in return, accused Macron of trying to impose his will on Italy, lambasting his migration initiatives, including a joint Franco-German plan to resettle incoming migrants throughout the European Union.

Since Salvini's tenure as the interior minister is over due to the recent political change, there is an opportunity to mend relations between two countries which is what this visit will likely to be about.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Interior Minister European Union Visit Rome Italy Middle East From Government

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

10 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

10 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

11 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

11 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.