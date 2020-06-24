Macron To Meet Merkel In Germany Monday: French Presidency
Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:31 PM
Emmanuel Macron will visit Germany Monday for his first in-person talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, ahead of Berlin taking the rotating European Union presidency, the French presidency said Wednesday
Merkel will receive Macron at the government retreat of Meseberg castle north of the capital for talks followed by a press conference and a working dinner, the Elysee Palace said.