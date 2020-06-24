UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Meet Merkel In Germany Monday: French Presidency

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Macron to meet Merkel in Germany Monday: French presidency

Emmanuel Macron will visit Germany Monday for his first in-person talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, ahead of Berlin taking the rotating European Union presidency, the French presidency said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Emmanuel Macron will visit Germany Monday for his first in-person talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, ahead of Berlin taking the rotating European Union presidency, the French presidency said Wednesday.

Merkel will receive Macron at the government retreat of Meseberg castle north of the capital for talks followed by a press conference and a working dinner, the Elysee Palace said.

Related Topics

European Union Visit Germany Berlin Angela Merkel Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

2 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

2 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

12 minutes ago

Nadir Rahman joins Pakistan Stock Exchange as chie ..

38 seconds ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed

40 seconds ago

ANF committed to achieve 'drug free society': DG A ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.