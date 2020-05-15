UrduPoint.com
Macron To Meet Sanofi CEO On Tuesday Amid Coronavirus Vaccine Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

Macron to Meet Sanofi CEO on Tuesday Amid Coronavirus Vaccine Row

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet the chief executive of national pharmaceutical giant Sanofi in Paris on Tuesday for talks on coronavirus vaccine, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will meet the chief executive of national pharmaceutical giant Sanofi in Paris on Tuesday for talks on coronavirus vaccine, media said.

Paul Hudson sparked a row this week by saying the United States had a right to the largest preorder of a potential vaccine because it had invested a lot.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has argued that everyone should have equal access.

French media said Macron had been alarmed by Sanofi's plans to prioritize the US market and had scheduled a meeting with its officials for next week. The BFMTV channel cited presidential administration sources as saying that the meeting was set for Tuesday.

Serge Weinberg, the chairman of Sanofi's board of directors, said later that Hudson's words had been distorted and that the US should be given priority for preordering the US-made vaccine.

