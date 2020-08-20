UrduPoint.com
Macron To Meet With Merkel At Summer Residence In Southern France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Macron to Meet With Merkel at Summer Residence in Southern France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday at his summer residence, the Fort of Bregancon, located in southern France.

According to the Elysee Palace, the talks will begin at 4:15 p.

m. local time (14:15 GMT), followed by a joint press conference at 6:15 p.m. (16:15 GMT).

The French and German leaders are expected to discuss a number of pressing issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the situations in Lebanon and Belarus.

