Macron to Meet With Merkel on Sunday Ahead of Crucial EU Brexit Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Sunday, days ahead of the crucial meeting of EU leaders on Brexit.

The European Union is likely to discuss London's uncertain withdrawal from the bloc on October 17-18.

Earlier in the month, the EU reportedly rejected the UK's last-ditch request for the talks, as the two parties remain far from a deal by the October 31 withdrawal deadline.